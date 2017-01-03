District signs off on seawall application
A seawall in Bolinas involving some interesting property lines could get a substantial upgrade: representatives for the property owner of 100 Brighton Avenue nabbed permission from the Bolinas Community Public Utility District last month to apply for permits to replace and improve the wall that fronts the home. The owner-an entity named AMJT Capital, according to assessor's records-needed district approval because a small portion of the wall is actually on district property.
