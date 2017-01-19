City College of San Francisco wins back accreditation after years of uncertainty
After a five-year dispute with the oversight commission that sought to revoke its accreditation, City College of San Francisco - one of the nation's largest community colleges - has been reaffirmed for a full term of seven years, school officials said. The decision this month by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges follows a contentious battle that involved a series of lawsuits , a critical state audit of the commission and other public challenges by political leaders, faculty unions and the U.S. Department of Education that questioned the panel's findings and procedures.
