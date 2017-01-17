Charges filed in death of Novato man in Petaluma
A San Rafael-based engineering firm and an ex-foreman face misdemeanor charges in a 2015 fatal construction accident in which an employee was crushed to death near the side of Highway 101 by a 7,800-pound concrete pipe. Sonoma County prosecutors allege Maggiora & Ghilotti Inc. and its former supervisor, Mark Greving, failed to take appropriate safety precautions in the April 15, 2015 accident that killed Jared Overfield, 28, of Novato.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec 22
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|132
|Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
|Marin bench loses another judge to retirement (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|RICKY RAT
|38
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC