Charges filed in death of Novato man in Petaluma

A San Rafael-based engineering firm and an ex-foreman face misdemeanor charges in a 2015 fatal construction accident in which an employee was crushed to death near the side of Highway 101 by a 7,800-pound concrete pipe. Sonoma County prosecutors allege Maggiora & Ghilotti Inc. and its former supervisor, Mark Greving, failed to take appropriate safety precautions in the April 15, 2015 accident that killed Jared Overfield, 28, of Novato.

