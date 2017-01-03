American Canyon Road closed due to flooding

Michelle and Chris , walk across the walking bridge which crosses the Russian River, during flooding in Guerneville, CA on January 9, 2017 Michelle and Chris , walk across the walking bridge which crosses the Russian River, during flooding in Guerneville, CA on January 9, 2017 An overturned vehicle is seen on Highway 395 near Mammoth Lakes, California, January 9, 2017 as a series of strong storms moves through the state. An overturned vehicle is seen on Highway 395 near Mammoth Lakes, California, January 9, 2017 as a series of strong storms moves through the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.