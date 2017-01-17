a We screwed upa : Novato district guts school garden without warning
The former community garden at Lu Sutton Elementary School covered about 2,000 square feet and included 10-year-old fruit trees. When students and teachers at Novato's Lu Sutton Elementary School returned after holiday break, they were shocked to discover that the school's beloved longtime garden had been demolished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec 22
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|132
|Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
|Marin bench loses another judge to retirement (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|RICKY RAT
|38
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC