a They Came to Washingtona : New exhibition, lecture at Grace Hudson Museum in Ukiah
'They Came to Washington: The First Ambassadors' is a fascinating exhibit featuring rare lithographic portraits and life stories of distinguished Native American leaders who came to Washington, D.C. to negotiate for tribal rights in the early 19th century. Luckily, through the foresight of a government employee, a record exists of a little-known part of that history, which is as relevant today as when it was created.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|Thu
|Jaimie
|3
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec 22
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|132
|Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC