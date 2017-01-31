a Greenbelta report urges Marin to pr...

a Greenbelta report urges Marin to protect open space

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The Silveira-St.Vincent's property covers 1,200 acres near the border of San Rafael and Novato. Marin is growing more green and has the highest percentage of land protected from development in the Bay Area, but still faces pressure to build housing, according to a new report by Greenbelt Alliance, a San Francisco-based open space advocacy group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 9 hr Dirty dan 499
Parking Lot Sex Bugs Shoppers Jan 26 dilled dough 1
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Jan 23 mikexeznutz 148
News Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus... Jan 19 Jaimie 3
News State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09) Dec '16 DrTonyBlair 871
Flavor Fav to run Medicare? Dec '16 vah gyna nooozy 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Dec '16 Minimum wage 2,651
See all Novato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novato Forum Now

Novato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Novato, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,462,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC