San Marin High backers of athletic field lights get hope with EIR

Glare, noise and traffic should not be significant enough to sideline proposed plans for lights at San Marin High School's athletic field, according to a draft environmental impact report released by school officials. A group of Novato parents, athletic boosters and students has been trying to get lights installed on the field and has garnered more than 1,000 signatures on a petition , but a handful of neighbors are opposing the proposal .

