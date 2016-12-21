Novato retirement community celebrates its oldest residents
With a few whacks of a stick, Leila Smith knocked a piñata free from its string as 60 seniors wearing birthday hats and dining on cake looked on. Smith, who turned 106 on Thursday, was one of four residents of Novato's Deer Park Retirement Community celebrated at a birthday bash for those who have reached 100 years old.
