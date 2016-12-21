Novato reckless driving suspect accused of kicking officer
A Novato DUI suspect was arrested after spinning his car in circles on a busy street and then kicking an officer after a failed attempt to escape, police said. Martin Margarito Jr., 21, was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of recklessly evading police, intoxicated driving, resisting police, battery on a police officer and driving while his license is under suspension for DUI.
