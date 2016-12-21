Novato police shop for holiday gifts with low-income children
From left, Mercedes Garcia, 10, Citalaly Cortes, 9, and Katherine Villeda, 10, look for Christmas presents with Novato police officer Justin Smith during the annual Shop With a Cop event Saturday morning at Target in Novato. Novato police Officer Justin Smith jokingly told Citlaly Cortes, 9, and Katherine Villeda, 10, that the Vintage Oaks shopping center's Target was the safest place in Novato on Saturday.
