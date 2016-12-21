Narada Michael Waldena s annual holid...

Narada Michael Waldena s annual holiday jam, and Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show, are best ...

Wednesday Dec 21

Will Durst and the self-proclaimed “merry band of prankers” won't have a shortage of material to cover during their end-of the-year comedy show. The Big Fat Year End Kiss-Off Comedy Show includes skits, songs, sketches and standup comedy that mocks the people and events from the past year such as President-elect Donald Trump and Brexit.

