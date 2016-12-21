Milestones: Good news about Marin people

Dean's list: Madison Brindley, Nick Mutch and Danielle Thompson, all of Novato, were named to the dean's list of Biola University in La Mirada for the fall 2016 semester. Graduation: Aaron Steiner Farovitch, of San Rafael, graduated from Georgetown University Law School in Washington, D.C., with a juris doctor degree.

