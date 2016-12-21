Marin to Silveira ranch: Settle or sue

The fate of one of the largest parcels of undeveloped land left in Marin County, which has been hotly contested for more than a decade, could be determined in coming months. Marin County supervisors have decided not to renew a “tolling” agreement with the Silveira family that prevents the statute of limitations from expiring on its right to sue over the Marin Countywide Plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.