Marin IJ Editorial: MTC toll measure should not be a blank check
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the Bay Area's regional transportation agency, is talking about putting a toll increase on the ballot to raise money for transportation improvements. It should not be a blank check, either for how high tolls could be raised or how the money might be spent.
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec 22
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09)
|Dec 2
|Well Well
|132
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov 26
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
|Marin bench loses another judge to retirement (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|RICKY RAT
|38
