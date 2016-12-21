Marin drivers could see toll increase to fund Novato Narrows and other projects
Voters in Marin and other Bay Area counties might be asked to add up to $3 to bridge tolls to fund a host of transportation projects in the region, including completion of the Novato Narrows freeway widening project. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission on Wednesday began discussing plans to seek state legislation to allow it to ask voters for a toll increase in 2018.
