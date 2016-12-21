Marin Coyote Coalition offers lessons on coexisting with coyotes
Seeing coyotes on Marin's hillsides is a sign that the wild canines are happily coexisting with their human neighbors, wildlife experts say. However, with the commonplace yipping that echoes across the county, members of the Marin Coyote Coalition agree it's best for residents to stay informed on how to deter coyotes from residential areas, what to do in an encounter and who to call in case of emergency.
