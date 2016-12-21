In Your Town for Dec. 26, 2016
Novato council members on Tuesday adopted two urgency ordinances that extend temporary moratoriums placed on outdoor and indoor cultivation of nonmedical marijuana. The council extended the moratorium for the maximum period allowed under the law - 10 months and 15 days past Dec. 30, 2016.
