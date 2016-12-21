In Your Town for Dec. 21, 2016
Passes are available for McNears Beach in San Rafael, Paradise Beach in Tiburon, Miller boat Launch on Tomales Bay, Stafford Lake Park in Novato and Black Point boat launch in Novato. Passes can be checked out at the Civic Center, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Fairfax, Inverness, Marin City, Novato, Point Reyes, South Novato, Stinson Beach and the library's traveling Bookmobile.
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec 22
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09)
|Dec 2
|Well Well
|132
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov 26
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
|Marin bench loses another judge to retirement (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|RICKY RAT
|38
