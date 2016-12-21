Bay Area women launch NextGen Legal

Two Bay Area-based paralegals launched NextGen Legal, an online legal secretary and paralegal consulating firm, providing in-firm and remote assistance. Lauren Diaz, of Novato, and Vanessa Buffington, of San Francisco, offer more than 20 years of combined experience, to provide legal support through in-staff training, including webinars and seminars for businesses and law firms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.