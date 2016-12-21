Barfly: Novato man makes drinking easier

Courtesy of Cork Pops The VinoIce, a product that chill a wine bottle from the inside out, was invented by Novato's Bill Federighi. Maybe you saw the VinoIce and VinoAir wine accessory products on “Good Morning America” this past Monday? The VinoIce is designed to chill a wine bottle from the inside out, and the VinoAir is designed to “aerate” your wine .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.