Barfly: Novato man makes drinking easier
Courtesy of Cork Pops The VinoIce, a product that chill a wine bottle from the inside out, was invented by Novato's Bill Federighi. Maybe you saw the VinoIce and VinoAir wine accessory products on “Good Morning America” this past Monday? The VinoIce is designed to chill a wine bottle from the inside out, and the VinoAir is designed to “aerate” your wine .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|Flavor Fav to run Medicare?
|Dec 22
|vah gyna nooozy
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|KitchenWorks in San Rafael shrinks staff, hit w... (May '09)
|Dec 2
|Well Well
|132
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov 26
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Marina s immigrant community reacts to Trump win
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|2
|Marin bench loses another judge to retirement (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|RICKY RAT
|38
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC