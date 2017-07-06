Immense volume of materials used in sewer plant projectHere are the...
An idea of the magnitude of construction operations on Norwalk's $143,000 sewage disposal project north of town can be gained by examining the list of materials being used. Three immense concrete tanks of the filter type, each 80 feet in diameter and 10 feet high, will be main features of the plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robin Hamlin and Steven Fleming to tie the knot...
|Jun 25
|Brice N Livingston
|1
|90 Day Fianc'e (Dec '14)
|Jun 23
|Babe Ruth
|3
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May '17
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|May '17
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May '17
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May '17
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May '17
|norwalktownie2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC