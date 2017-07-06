Immense volume of materials used in s...

Immense volume of materials used in sewer plant projectHere are the...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

An idea of the magnitude of construction operations on Norwalk's $143,000 sewage disposal project north of town can be gained by examining the list of materials being used. Three immense concrete tanks of the filter type, each 80 feet in diameter and 10 feet high, will be main features of the plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robin Hamlin and Steven Fleming to tie the knot... Jun 25 Brice N Livingston 1
90 Day Fianc'e (Dec '14) Jun 23 Babe Ruth 3
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May '17 They cannot kill ... 2
Nicole beese May '17 Screw u 14
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May '17 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May '17 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May '17 norwalktownie2 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC