Full tummies on Fourth Here are the top stories in the Norwalk...
July Fourth celebrants had no excuse for walking away hungry from the Veterans of Foreign Wars day-long celebration Saturday. During the day, people swarmed through the clubhouse and picked up 1,220 halves of barbecued chicken, swallowed pop form about 1,700 bottles, drank eight pounds of coffee and ate 486 pounds of french fries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robin Hamlin and Steven Fleming to tie the knot...
|Jun 25
|Brice N Livingston
|1
|90 Day Fianc'e (Dec '14)
|Jun 23
|Babe Ruth
|3
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May '17
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|May '17
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May '17
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May '17
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May '17
|norwalktownie2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC