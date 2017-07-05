Full tummies on Fourth Here are the top stories in the Norwalk...

Full tummies on Fourth Here are the t...


July Fourth celebrants had no excuse for walking away hungry from the Veterans of Foreign Wars day-long celebration Saturday. During the day, people swarmed through the clubhouse and picked up 1,220 halves of barbecued chicken, swallowed pop form about 1,700 bottles, drank eight pounds of coffee and ate 486 pounds of french fries.

