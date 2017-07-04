Danielle Moody, takes a picture of her kids all dressed up for the...

It was a special day for Norwalk as hundred of vehicles, floats, horses, bicycllists, tractors, and countless other parade entries marched down Main Street in celebration of the nation's freedom and the city's bicentennial anniversary. Thousands lined in front of the stores and houses, down from Main Street to the Huron County Fairgrounds, where festivities began doe a community-wide observance, starting off with a bang with the 47th annual Fourth of July parade.

