Danielle Moody, takes a picture of her kids all dressed up for the...
It was a special day for Norwalk as hundred of vehicles, floats, horses, bicycllists, tractors, and countless other parade entries marched down Main Street in celebration of the nation's freedom and the city's bicentennial anniversary. Thousands lined in front of the stores and houses, down from Main Street to the Huron County Fairgrounds, where festivities began doe a community-wide observance, starting off with a bang with the 47th annual Fourth of July parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robin Hamlin and Steven Fleming to tie the knot...
|Jun 25
|Brice N Livingston
|1
|90 Day Fianc'e (Dec '14)
|Jun 23
|Babe Ruth
|3
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May '17
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|May '17
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May '17
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May '17
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May '17
|norwalktownie2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC