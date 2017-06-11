Zemek and Lieber announce engagementCouple to tie the knot in June 2018. Today at
The bride-elect is the daughter of Nan McIntyre, of Windham, and the late Charles Zemek. She graduated from Windham High School in 2013 and will graduate from the University of Akron in 2018.
