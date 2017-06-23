Woman dies after SUV collides with semiVictim is a former Norwalk...

A former Norwalk woman died after a traffic accident involving a semi Thursday night in Lorain County's Huntington Township. Jessica Harper, 30, of Mansfield, was driving green 2009 Dodge Journey was traveling east on New London Eastern Road at 9:04 p.m. when she failed to stop for the stop sign at the Ohio 58 intersection and collided with a southbound 2012 Volvo semi-tractor trailer being driven by Thomas Taylor, 44, of Fort Bend, Texas, said troopers with the Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol.

