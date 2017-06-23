Woman dies after SUV collides with se...

Woman dies after SUV collides with semiVictim is a former Norwalk...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

A former Norwalk woman died after a traffic accident involving a semi Thursday night in Lorain County's Huntington Township. Jessica Harper, 30, of Mansfield, was driving green 2009 Dodge Journey was traveling east on New London Eastern Road at 9:04 p.m. when she failed to stop for the stop sign at the Ohio 58 intersection and collided with a southbound 2012 Volvo semi-tractor trailer being driven by Thomas Taylor, 44, of Fort Bend, Texas, said troopers with the Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
90 Day Fianc'e (Dec '14) 14 hr Babe Ruth 3
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May '17 They cannot kill ... 2
Nicole beese May '17 Screw u 14
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May '17 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May '17 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May '17 norwalktownie2 2
Fuel storage in garage May '17 Chris 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,056 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC