Wiedemann and Camp tie the knotCouple wed at St. Paul in Norwalk. Today at
Celeste Wiedemann and Tyler Camp exchanged wedding vows on Oct. 15, 2016, at Norwalk St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Eric Schild officiated the ceremony, that was followed by a reception at Plumbrook Country Club.
