Vicious dog attacks childHere are the top stories in The Evening...

Jospehine States, the four year old daughter of Alf States, driver of the fire department truck, was badly bitten and lacerated upon her right arm Sunday morning by a vicious shepherd dog. Mr. and Mrs. States and daughter, together with two friends, drove to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Vet Heffner, who lives east of Clarksfield, to spend the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.