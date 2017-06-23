Vicious dog attacks childHere are the top stories in The Evening...
Jospehine States, the four year old daughter of Alf States, driver of the fire department truck, was badly bitten and lacerated upon her right arm Sunday morning by a vicious shepherd dog. Mr. and Mrs. States and daughter, together with two friends, drove to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Vet Heffner, who lives east of Clarksfield, to spend the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|90 Day Fianc'e (Dec '14)
|Fri
|Babe Ruth
|3
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May '17
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|May '17
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May '17
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May '17
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May '17
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May '17
|Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC