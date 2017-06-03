Upholsterer pact $920,500Here are the top stories in the Norwalk...
The three-year contract ratified Wednesday by plant employees of the Norwalk Furniture Corp. calls for wage increases ranging up to more than 70 cents an hour. In addition the Upholsterers union gained additional fringe benefits it estimated would cost the Norwalk company 18 cents an hour during the next three years.
