This is the interior of Norwalk's Dunkin' Donuts.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts will host the grand opening of its newest location on Friday, June 30 at 333 Milan Ave., Norwalk. To celebrate the grand opening, the Norwalk location will have free sampling of Dunkin' favorites all day.

