The cars are starting to move from the old Norwalk Bargain Center store to Summit Motorsports Park.
Cars are starting to move in preparation for the big Ron Hackenberger Collection Auction July 14, 15 and 16 in Norwalk. "Monday morning at 7:30 I think we started," said Yvette VanDerbrink, lead auctioneer for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robin Hamlin and Steven Fleming to tie the knot...
|Jun 25
|Brice N Livingston
|1
|90 Day Fianc'e (Dec '14)
|Jun 23
|Babe Ruth
|3
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May '17
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|May '17
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May '17
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May '17
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May '17
|norwalktownie2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC