The 2017 Project Leadership of Huron County class.
Project Leadership of Huron County recognized the accomplishments of its 2017 class with a recent graduation ceremony and banquet at the Ernsthausen Center for the Performing Arts in Norwalk. Rebecca Wineman, president of the Project Leadership board of directors, and Scott Myers, vice-president, honored the 14 graduates for their accomplishments by presenting them with plaques marking their completion of the year long program.
