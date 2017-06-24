Sunny this weekendBeautiful weekend on tap for Norwalk. Today at
On Sunday, the sun will rise at 5:59:06 a.m. and set at 9:07:36 p.m. And on Monday, the sun will rise at 5:59:29 a.m. and set at 9:07:38 p.m. Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robin Hamlin and Steven Fleming to tie the knot...
|12 hr
|Brice N Livingston
|1
|90 Day Fianc'e (Dec '14)
|Jun 23
|Babe Ruth
|3
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May '17
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|May '17
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May '17
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May '17
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May '17
|norwalktownie2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC