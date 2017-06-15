Sports Briefs | Norwalk High School looking for head varsity...
Interested persons should apply in writing by 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2017 to: Josh Schlotterer, Director of Student Activities, via email to [email protected] or by mail to: NHS - Attn: J. Schlotterer, 350 Shady Lane Dr., Norwalk, Ohio 44857 The Bay Area Officials Association will be holding an OHSAA football officiating class. The class will meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings starting July 10th and ending August 9th.
