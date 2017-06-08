Patrol checkpoint Friday in Huron CountyNearly 350 people were killed ...

Patrol checkpoint Friday in Huron Cou...

Patrol checkpoint Friday in Huron County

The state Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Huron County on Friday evening. "Based on provisional data in 2016, there were 313 OVI related fatal crashes last year in Ohio in which 346 people were killed," Lieutenant D. A. Hamman, commander of the Norwalk post, said.

