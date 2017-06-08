Patrol checkpoint Friday in Huron CountyNearly 350 people were killed ...
The state Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Huron County on Friday evening. "Based on provisional data in 2016, there were 313 OVI related fatal crashes last year in Ohio in which 346 people were killed," Lieutenant D. A. Hamman, commander of the Norwalk post, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|May 21
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May '17
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May '17
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May '17
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May '17
|Chris
|1
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr '17
|people understand
|9
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC