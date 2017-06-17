Ohio Chautauqua expected to draw big crowds to MilanThis will mark...
"We have been planning this for a couple years and it is a pretty big deal for northern Ohio as Ohio Humanities only picks four cities from across Ohio each year," said Milan Township trustee Dan Frederick. "Our local planning committee includes Milan Township, the village of Milan, Edison Local Schools, Milan library, chamber of commerce and the museums.
