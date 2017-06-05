Norwalk summer concert series kicks off WednesdayThe Heartbeats will...

The Heartbeats will open this year's summer concert series Wednesday at the Norwalk reservoir. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. The free event, which features local talent started the summer of 2008 with Gaymont Nursing Center, Norwalk Park & Recreation, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and others partnering to host the musical events usually held Wednesday evenings at Veterans Memorial Lake Park.

