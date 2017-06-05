Norwalk summer concert series kicks off WednesdayThe Heartbeats will...
The Heartbeats will open this year's summer concert series Wednesday at the Norwalk reservoir. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. The free event, which features local talent started the summer of 2008 with Gaymont Nursing Center, Norwalk Park & Recreation, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and others partnering to host the musical events usually held Wednesday evenings at Veterans Memorial Lake Park.
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|May 21
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May 6
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May '17
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May '17
|Chris
|1
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr '17
|people understand
|9
