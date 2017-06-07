Norwalk receives $300K U.S. EPA grantMoney will go toward researching ...

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency selected 172 communities and organizations across the country, including Norwalk, to receive funding for "brownfield" site revitalization to help local governments redevelop vacant and unused properties, transforming communities and local economies. Norwalk was selected to receive a $300,000 brownfields assessment grant to target sites in the west side neighborhood and the business corridor.

