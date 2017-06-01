Norwalk man who improperly handled fi...

Norwalk man who improperly handled firearm in vehicle sentenced to...

A Norwalk man convicted of improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle has been sentenced to six months in jail. Philip R. Bertram, 32, most recently of 19 Adams St., was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in the Huron County Jail at times to be established by his probation officer.

