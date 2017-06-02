Norwalk firefighters debut 'awesome' bicentennial duty shirtNorwalk...
But these aren't just any T-shirts; on the back, each one features a Norwalk bicentennial logo designed by Norwalk High School student Emily Swanson , who just completed her junior year. She is the daughter of Don and Teresa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|May 21
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May 6
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May 4
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May '17
|Chris
|1
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr '17
|people understand
|9
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC