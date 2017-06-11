Norwalk checkpoint results announcedTroopers stopped vehicles Friday...
The Norwalk Police Department, Huron County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Investigative Unit, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Norwalk post joined efforts in conducting an OVI checkpoint on Friday night. The checkpoint, set up on U.S. 250 just south of Lais Road in Norwalk, was conducted from 9 to 11 p.m. During the checkpoint by officers, 573 vehicles were checked for signs of impairment.
