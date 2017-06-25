Longtime Habitat for Humanity volunteer has helped with 97...
In the nearly 20 years that Raymond Chaffee has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, he has helped build 97 homes. When the Norwalk native reaches 101, he plans to retire.
Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
