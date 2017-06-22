Long-time magistrate leaves Huron Cou...

Long-time magistrate leaves Huron CountyDanita Gilbert-Conway, a...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Danita Gilbert-Conway, a magistrate since 1996, started a similar position Monday. She resigned her part-time Huron County job effective June 8 to take a full-time job in Ottawa County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May '17 They cannot kill ... 2
Nicole beese May '17 Screw u 14
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May '17 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May '17 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May '17 norwalktownie2 2
Fuel storage in garage May '17 Chris 1
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr '17 people understand 9
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,625 • Total comments across all topics: 281,958,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC