Long-time magistrate leaves Huron CountyDanita Gilbert-Conway, a...
Danita Gilbert-Conway, a magistrate since 1996, started a similar position Monday. She resigned her part-time Huron County job effective June 8 to take a full-time job in Ottawa County.
