Jacklyn Scheid and Lance Davis

15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Jeffrey and Janet Scheid, of Monroeville, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jacklyn Scheid, to Lance Davis, of Norwalk. The bride-elect is a 2011 graduate of Bellevue Senior High School and a 2016 graduate of Bowling Green State University.

