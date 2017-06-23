Jacklyn Scheid and Lance Davis
Jeffrey and Janet Scheid, of Monroeville, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jacklyn Scheid, to Lance Davis, of Norwalk. The bride-elect is a 2011 graduate of Bellevue Senior High School and a 2016 graduate of Bowling Green State University.
