'Images of Norwalk' book on sale June 11Ita s just in time for...

Just in time for Norwalk's bicentennial year celebration, the book "Images of Norwalk" is being published by Arcadia Publishing Co. The book is authored by Richard Kostoff, of Columbus, who grew up in Willard, in collaboration with Mary Carabin, the Firelands Historical Society curator.
