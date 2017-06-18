Henry Timman, president of the Young Men's Library and Reading Room...
Last week I discussed some of the settlers in Norwalk township who were living here when Platt and Sally Benedict arrived in 1817 to become the first settlers on the new town plat called Norwalk. I have not named every one and cannot, because there were several who lived in the area for a year or two and then either returned to their former home or moved farther west in Ohio or on to Michigan or Indiana.
