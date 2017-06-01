Environmental Day is Saturday in NorwalkPaper items, computers,...
The people of Norwalk and surrounding areas are invited to drop off paper items, computers, gently-used clothing and much more, all of which will be recycled. The Environmental Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the old Kmart building on Milan Avenue.
