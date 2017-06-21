Downtown Norwalk getting into the racing spiritAmerican flags being...
Checkered flags are set to fly high over downtown Norwalk bright and early today - giving the American flags a break for awhile. In honor of the National Hot Rod Association volunteers - including Girl Scouts - will be out this morning to take the American flags down and replace them with race flags.
