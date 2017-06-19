Doug Kalitta leads Friday Top Fuel qu...

Doug Kalitta leads Friday Top Fuel qualifying at Norwalk

WDUN-AM Gainesville

Doug Kalitta powered his dragster to the Top Fuel qualifying lead Friday evening at the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. Matt Hagan , Greg Anderson and Matt Smith are also provisional qualifying leaders in their respective NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series categories.

