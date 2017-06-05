County accidents kill twoHere are the top stories in the Norwalk...
A Portsmouth woman who had been living in Norwalk recently was killed this morning when her car struck a tree which had fallen across U.S. 250 at Olena when a small tornado passed through just before 2 a.m. Patricia A. Craig, 33, who had been staying at 39 Gibbs Road, was killed and three of her four passengers injured in the crash, the State Highway Patrol reported. A young Willard area man also was fatally injured this morning when his convertible skidded 106 feet into the side of a Baltimore and Ohio Railroad train in Willard.
