County accidents kill twoHere are the...

County accidents kill twoHere are the top stories in the Norwalk...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

A Portsmouth woman who had been living in Norwalk recently was killed this morning when her car struck a tree which had fallen across U.S. 250 at Olena when a small tornado passed through just before 2 a.m. Patricia A. Craig, 33, who had been staying at 39 Gibbs Road, was killed and three of her four passengers injured in the crash, the State Highway Patrol reported. A young Willard area man also was fatally injured this morning when his convertible skidded 106 feet into the side of a Baltimore and Ohio Railroad train in Willard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
Nicole beese May 21 Screw u 14
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May '17 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May '17 norwalktownie2 2
Fuel storage in garage May '17 Chris 1
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr '17 people understand 9
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,889 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC